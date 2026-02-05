Uma Amuluru Sells 2,731 Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) EVP Uma Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.68. 7,360,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about Boeing
- Positive Sentiment: Large potential new order: Saudi carrier Saudia is in early talks with Boeing (and Airbus) for what Bloomberg says could be a ~150‑jet purchase, which would be a material narrowbody/widebody order if it proceeds; supports long‑term delivery visibility and backlog. Saudia talks reported by Reuters
- Positive Sentiment: Record aftermarket win: Boeing signed a large landing‑gear services deal with Singapore Airlines Group at the Singapore Airshow—strengthens recurring services revenue and aftermarket footprint. Benzinga landing gear deal
- Positive Sentiment: Deliveries and orders: Lessor CDB Aviation delivered three Boeing 737‑8s to WestJet, contributing to near‑term delivery revenue and showing continued demand for 737‑8 family jets. Business Wire on WestJet deliveries
- Positive Sentiment: Program progress: Boeing is targeting a first flight of a production 777X in April and expects to begin delivering improved 787‑9/787‑10 Dreamliners in 1H26—milestones that matter for future revenue and margin recovery. Reuters on 777X first flight Reuters on improved 787 deliveries
- Positive Sentiment: Defense revenue wins: Boeing landed a ~$2.8B F‑15 upgrade contract for South Korea, expanding the defense backlog and near‑term cash flow. BizJournals on F-15 contract
- Neutral Sentiment: Workforce/operations changes: Boeing plans internal moves (e.g., shifting some 787 engineering work to South Carolina) and continues reorganizations across units—could improve cost structure over time but may create short‑term disruption. MSN on 787 engineering move
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk renewed: 31 families of 737 MAX crash victims asked a federal appeals court to revive a criminal case against Boeing over alleged misconduct tied to the crashes—revival would increase legal, reputational and financial uncertainty. MarketBeat on appeals court filing
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two Boeing EVPs disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Howard E. McKenzie and Uma M. Amuluru), trimming personal holdings—can signal caution to some investors even if sales are for diversification/liquidity. SEC filing (McKenzie) SEC filing (Amuluru)
- Negative Sentiment: Defense cuts reported: Bloomberg/Reuters reported Boeing trimming ~300 defense supply‑chain roles as part of a workforce reshuffle—could weigh on near‑term execution and indicates ongoing cost pressures. Reuters on defense job cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory spotlight: The UK CAA is questioning Air India about a fuel‑switch incident involving a Boeing 787, a reminder that operational/regulatory issues can trigger inspections or scrutiny that affect deliveries and aftermarket service demand. Benzinga on UK CAA inquiry
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.39.
Institutional Trading of Boeing
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $5,565,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boeing
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
