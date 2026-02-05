Uma Amuluru Sells 2,731 Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) EVP Uma Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.68. 7,360,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,780,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.39.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $5,565,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

