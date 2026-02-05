UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.07. 35,883,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 28,155,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,153,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,040,367.85. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 950,048 shares of company stock worth $15,881,744. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

