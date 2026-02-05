Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $607.5714.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $708.00 to $671.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies
Key Stories Impacting Tyler Technologies
- Positive Sentiment: Board approves $1 billion share repurchase plan — the large buyback reduces outstanding shares, supports EPS and signals management confidence, a likely near-term tailwind for the stock. Tyler Technologies Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of For The Record (FTR) for ~$212.5M expands Tyler’s court-recording/digital evidence footprint and cross-sell opportunities in public-sector software — a strategic tuck-in that supports recurring SaaS revenue growth. Tyler Technologies Agrees to Buy For The Record for $212.5M
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterate bullish views (Needham reaffirmed Buy, TD Cowen reiterated Buy while trimming its target) — these notes reinforce investor conviction in Tyler’s SaaS momentum and defensive public-sector exposure. Renewed SaaS Momentum and Defensive Fundamentals Underpin Buy on Tyler Technologies
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes earnings growth is expected but says Tyler may lack the right setup for an earnings beat in the next report — useful for near-term expectations but not a firm negative on the long-term thesis. Tyler Technologies (TYL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a Neutral rating (TP $510), reflecting that some analysts see upside but want more visibility on execution and margin leverage. DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral on Tyler
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $470 to $420 and set an Equal Weight rating — a near-term headwind to sentiment that may cap upside until execution or guidance improves. Wells Fargo Lowers Price Target on Tyler
Tyler Technologies Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $343.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.69 and its 200-day moving average is $497.07. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $320.23 and a 1-year high of $661.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies
In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,311.48. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.
Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tyler Technologies
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.