Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $607.5714.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $708.00 to $671.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $343.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.69 and its 200-day moving average is $497.07. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $320.23 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,311.48. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

