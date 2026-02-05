Truist Financial Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $390.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $332.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $340.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 331.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

