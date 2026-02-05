Truist Financial Corp Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SailPoint were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SailPoint

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $599,585.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,277,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,006,448.15. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 61,106 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,068.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,139,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,286,854.46. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SAIL opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. SailPoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.70 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

