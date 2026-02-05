Truist Financial Corp Buys 22,124 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 475.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,663,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after buying an additional 111,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $58,766,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.86. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $277.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

