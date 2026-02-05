Triglav Investments D.O.O. Acquires 24,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%
NYSE:TSM opened at $325.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSM
Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans mass production of 3‑nanometre chips at its Kumamoto, Japan fab with an estimated $17 billion investment — a major, long‑term capacity commitment that strengthens TSMC’s position on advanced nodes, deepens ties in Japan, and supports future revenue from high‑end AI and HPC customers. TSMC plans 3‑nanometre chip production in Japan with $17 billion investment, Yomiuri reports
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst price target was raised ~17.7% to $360.38, signaling upgraded street expectations for TSMC’s earnings/valuation trajectory and providing direct buy-side ammunition. Price target increased by 17.68% to 360.38
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple industry/market commentators and screens are bullish: Zacks added TSM to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and momentum lists, highlighting continued positive analyst momentum and technical interest. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 4th New Strong Buy Stocks for February 4th
- Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha commentary frames TSMC as a primary beneficiary of the AI boom — reinforcing thesis that demand for leading‑edge nodes (for GPUs/AI accelerators) should underpin revenue and pricing power over coming years. Taiwan Semiconductor: Winner Of The AI Boom As The Critical Foundry Supplier The Future Of AI Stocks? TSMC Commentary Suggests AI Megatrend
- Neutral Sentiment: An opinion piece compares TSMC and Broadcom and suggests investors may choose one exposure over the other — useful for portfolio allocation decisions but not new company-specific fundamentals. Taiwan Semiconductor or Broadcom? You Should Only Own One of Them
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical coverage: a Benzinga piece notes a recent bullish trading signal that preceded an intraday close higher — suggests some technical momentum among traders but does not alter the fundamental outlook. TSM Stock Closes Higher After Key Trading Signal
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.