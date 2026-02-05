Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,063 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $333.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.