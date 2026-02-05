TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.21% of TransUnion worth $33,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransUnion by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 127.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransUnion from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.08.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,612.75. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,050.32. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,818 shares of company stock worth $663,883 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Further Reading

