Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Sells $4,501,057.20 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Harry Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 606,842 shares in the company, valued at $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

