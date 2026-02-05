TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 306.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of TopBuild worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $498.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.37. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $509.36.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.73.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

