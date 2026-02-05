Todd Brice Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) Director Todd Brice acquired 1,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $18,230.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,105. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business had revenue of $137.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,597,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,922,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,663,000 after purchasing an additional 719,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 578,893 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 393,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

