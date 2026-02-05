Todd Brice Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) Director Todd Brice acquired 1,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $18,230.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,105. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance
NYSE FCF opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business had revenue of $137.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,597,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,922,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,663,000 after purchasing an additional 719,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 578,893 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 393,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
About First Commonwealth Financial
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.
First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.
