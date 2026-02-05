Titleist Asset Management LLC Sells 29,984 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,984 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 196,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after buying an additional 92,682 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $90.89 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

