Titleist Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $201.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average of $194.70.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

