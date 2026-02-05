Titleist Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF $IBTK

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.