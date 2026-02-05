Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $97.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

