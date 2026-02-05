Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,330 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $271.20 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.16 and a 200-day moving average of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $281.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

