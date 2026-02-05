Thomas Siebel Sells 27,605 Shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Siebel sold 27,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $298,410.05. Following the sale, the chairman owned 747,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,604.42. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C3.ai Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of AI stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 108.06%.The business had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 683.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 839.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AI. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

