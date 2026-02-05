The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.33. The stock has a market cap of $385.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial set a $405.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

