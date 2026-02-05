The Clorox Company $CLX Holdings Boosted by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $159.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 299.67%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue slightly beat consensus — Q2 revenue came in at about $1.67B, a small beat versus Street estimates, which helps offset some concerns about profitability. Q2 Results Press Release

Revenue slightly beat consensus — Q2 revenue came in at about $1.67B, a small beat versus Street estimates, which helps offset some concerns about profitability. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see significant upside — Jefferies retains a “buy” rating with a $151 target, signaling that at least part of Wall Street believes longer-term upside remains. Jefferies PT Article

Some analysts still see significant upside — Jefferies retains a “buy” rating with a $151 target, signaling that at least part of Wall Street believes longer-term upside remains. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the CAGNY conference on Feb. 19 — provides an opportunity for management to address questions about margin recovery, inventory and integration progress (potentially market-moving if new color is provided). CAGNY Presentation Notice

Management will present at the CAGNY conference on Feb. 19 — provides an opportunity for management to address questions about margin recovery, inventory and integration progress (potentially market-moving if new color is provided). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed small analyst adjustments — JPMorgan nudged its target slightly higher to $117 (neutral), signaling little change in near-term consensus. JPMorgan PT Article

Mixed small analyst adjustments — JPMorgan nudged its target slightly higher to $117 (neutral), signaling little change in near-term consensus. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations and declined year‑over‑year — adjusted EPS of $1.39 missed consensus (~$1.43) and is down from a year ago, which pressured sentiment. Reuters Earnings Coverage

EPS missed expectations and declined year‑over‑year — adjusted EPS of $1.39 missed consensus (~$1.43) and is down from a year ago, which pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds persist — management cited higher costs, ERP/integration pressures and an inventory reset that could squeeze near‑term profits; several outlets flagged margin pressure and a profit squeeze outlook for 2026. Benzinga Profit Squeeze

Margin headwinds persist — management cited higher costs, ERP/integration pressures and an inventory reset that could squeeze near‑term profits; several outlets flagged margin pressure and a profit squeeze outlook for 2026. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/price‑target cuts on balance — Evercore cut its PT to $115 (underperform) and Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $112 (hold), adding downside risk near current levels. Evercore PT Article Deutsche Bank PT Article

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

