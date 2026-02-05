Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $228.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: TXN announced an all-cash acquisition of Silicon Labs for $231.00 per share, an enterprise value of about $7.5 billion; management projects roughly $450M of annual manufacturing and operational synergies within three years, highlighting clear near-term cost and revenue cross-sell opportunities. Texas Instruments to acquire Silicon Labs

TXN announced an all-cash acquisition of Silicon Labs for $231.00 per share, an enterprise value of about $7.5 billion; management projects roughly $450M of annual manufacturing and operational synergies within three years, highlighting clear near-term cost and revenue cross-sell opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Major news outlets (Reuters, WSJ) reported the deal details and strategic rationale — expanding TXN’s footprint in wireless connectivity chips used across industrial and consumer applications, which supports a longer growth runway beyond core analog and embedded processing. Reuters: Texas Instruments to buy chip designer Silicon Laboratories

Major news outlets (Reuters, WSJ) reported the deal details and strategic rationale — expanding TXN’s footprint in wireless connectivity chips used across industrial and consumer applications, which supports a longer growth runway beyond core analog and embedded processing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted with upgrades — at least one shop raised TXN’s price target materially (reported +12.8% to $213.95), reflecting improved near-term visibility from the deal and stronger sentiment on TXN’s strategy to augment organic growth with targeted M&A. Price target increase

Analysts reacted with upgrades — at least one shop raised TXN’s price target materially (reported +12.8% to $213.95), reflecting improved near-term visibility from the deal and stronger sentiment on TXN’s strategy to augment organic growth with targeted M&A. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces frame this as TXN “returning to the M&A well” to accelerate growth; investors should weigh strategic fit and integration risk versus TXN’s strong balance sheet and manufacturing scale. Seeking Alpha: M&A to augment growth

Commentary pieces frame this as TXN “returning to the M&A well” to accelerate growth; investors should weigh strategic fit and integration risk versus TXN’s strong balance sheet and manufacturing scale. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti) launched investigations into whether Silicon Labs’ board obtained fair value and followed proper process, creating potential for litigation or demands that could slow or alter the deal. KSF investor alert

Shareholder law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti) launched investigations into whether Silicon Labs’ board obtained fair value and followed proper process, creating potential for litigation or demands that could slow or alter the deal. Negative Sentiment: Another firm (Brods ky & Smith) announced a separate probe into potential fiduciary breaches by the Silicon Labs board, amplifying legal/transaction risk and possible distractions for management on both sides. Brods ky & Smith shareholder notice

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.