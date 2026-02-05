Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $387.53 and last traded at $397.21. Approximately 71,010,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 63,942,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.01.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.79, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.