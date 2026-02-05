Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Tesla were worth $112,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $406.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 375.94, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

