Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 and last traded at GBX 0.44. 1,037,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,590,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48.

Tern Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Tern

Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.

Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.

We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.

We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.

Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.

