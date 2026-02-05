Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 22,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $133,878.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 948,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,282.36. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gary Mark Bendza sold 242,337 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,500,066.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 637,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,583.06. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,651. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $616,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 36.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 251,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 66,908 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 771,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Telos by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Telos in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Analysts expect that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company’s core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

