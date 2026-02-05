Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.1825.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Tele2 Trading Down 1.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Tele2 had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $854.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $866.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

