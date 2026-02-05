Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $584,000 Stake in Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novanta were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Novanta by 65.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 47.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 199.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.62. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. Novanta had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $199,419.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,757,504.76. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,380. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,423 shares of company stock worth $2,094,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

