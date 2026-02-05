TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Nomura

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TTDKY stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.08 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.07%. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

