TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nomura to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDK
TDK Trading Down 0.9%
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.08 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.07%. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TDK
TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.
TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TDK
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.