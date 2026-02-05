TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 30,335 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,597,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 941.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,928 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Skeena Resources by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 757,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skeena Resources by 16,173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SKE stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.22. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

