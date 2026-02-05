TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $180,000 Position in Unum Group $UNM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,070.88. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $951,160. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

