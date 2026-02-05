TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Shares of TAL stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 572.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in TAL Education Group by 386.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

Featured Stories

