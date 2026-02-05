TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 231,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 606.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 123,286 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 69,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

