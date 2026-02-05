SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.1250.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSSS. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SURO Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SURO Capital in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts raised SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

Get SURO Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SURO Capital

SURO Capital Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SSSS opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.42. SURO Capital has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. SURO Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2,930.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SURO Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SURO Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,450,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of SURO Capital by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 138,818 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SURO Capital by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SURO Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SURO Capital by 289.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,484 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SURO Capital

(Get Free Report)

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SURO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.