Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 2725202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMMT. Zacks Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of -1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

