Suku 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $138.42 Thousand (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Suku has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $138.42 thousand worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,545,293 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

