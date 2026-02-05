Strs Ohio Sells 7,655 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. $FRHC

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freedom were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 29.2% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Freedom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Stock Performance

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.92. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,952.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRHC. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freedom in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freedom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Freedom in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Freedom presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm’s product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

