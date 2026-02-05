Strs Ohio Sells 39,732 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,732 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 842.9% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 61,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,183,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 222,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 229,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $969.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.51 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

Virtu Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) is a leading global electronic trading firm specializing in market making, liquidity provision and trade execution services across a broad range of asset classes. Leveraging advanced quantitative models and proprietary trading technology, Virtu provides continuous bid and ask quotes in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets. The firm’s infrastructure is designed to operate at high speeds and low latencies, enabling tight spreads and efficient price discovery for its clients.

In addition to its market-making activities, Virtu offers agency execution services, algorithmic trading strategies and transaction cost analysis tools.

