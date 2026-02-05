Strs Ohio Sells 31,247 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 36,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,455,530.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,249.75. This represents a 24.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 9,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $607,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,893.42. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 137,120 shares of company stock worth $9,184,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 5.6%

DLB opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company’s core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby’s licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

