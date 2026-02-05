Strs Ohio Sells 11,632 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loar were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Loar by 347.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LOAR opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Loar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Loar from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

