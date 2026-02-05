Stellantis N.V. $STLA Shares Purchased by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,565 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises 7.6% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Stellantis by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NYSE:STLA opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

