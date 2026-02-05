Stagwell Inc. $STGW Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.55% of Stagwell worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stagwell by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,273,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 950,913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 544,464 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

STGW opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.11 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

