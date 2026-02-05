SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 6.700-7.020 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from SS&C Technologies’ conference call:

Reported record Q4 results with $1.655B adjusted revenue, $1.69 adjusted diluted EPS and record adjusted EBITDA of $651M , driving a 39.3% adjusted EBITDA margin.

adjusted revenue, adjusted diluted EPS and record adjusted EBITDA of , driving a 39.3% adjusted EBITDA margin. Strong cash generation — FY operating cash flow of $1.745B (up 26%) — and aggressive capital returns, with over $1B in share repurchases in 2025 and a stated priority on buybacks going forward.

(up 26%) — and aggressive capital returns, with over in share repurchases in 2025 and a stated priority on buybacks going forward. 2026 outlook calls for revenue of $6.65–$6.74B , ~5.1% organic growth at the midpoint, targeted EBITDA expansion of 50 bps and adjusted EPS of $6.70–$7.02 (≈12% growth at midpoint).

, ~5.1% organic growth at the midpoint, targeted EBITDA expansion of 50 bps and adjusted EPS of (≈12% growth at midpoint). Healthcare remains a weaker, lumpy business (seasonal/license timing issues) with uncertain near-term momentum and an unclear path to onboarding large prospects like Elevance.

Balance sheet and growth posture are mixed — net debt of $7B (2.8x net leverage) while early integration of the Calastone deal shows client engagement and management remains open to large M&A if accretive but will otherwise prioritize repurchases.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.92. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $91.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance, signaling stronger forward earnings and revenue expectations (FY26 EPS guide 6.700–7.020 vs. consensus ~6.36; Q1 EPS guide 1.620–1.680 vs. consensus ~1.56). This guidance beat is the main upside catalyst supporting the stock’s move higher.

Management raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance, signaling stronger forward earnings and revenue expectations (FY26 EPS guide 6.700–7.020 vs. consensus ~6.36; Q1 EPS guide 1.620–1.680 vs. consensus ~1.56). This guidance beat is the main upside catalyst supporting the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: Post-quarter analysis from Zacks reports SS&C’s Q4 results beat on an adjusted basis — Zacks cites quarterly EPS of $1.69 vs. a $1.62 estimate and says revenues also topped expectations. That “beat” narrative reinforces the stronger outlook. SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Post-quarter analysis from Zacks reports SS&C’s Q4 results beat on an adjusted basis — Zacks cites quarterly EPS of $1.69 vs. a $1.62 estimate and says revenues also topped expectations. That “beat” narrative reinforces the stronger outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available — management commentary and Q&A (see transcript) will be watched for drivers of recurring revenue, margin trajectory and acquisition/integration progress; those details will determine sustainability of the guidance lift. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available — management commentary and Q&A (see transcript) will be watched for drivers of recurring revenue, margin trajectory and acquisition/integration progress; those details will determine sustainability of the guidance lift. Neutral Sentiment: Research previews and post‑earnings pieces from Zacks and MSN discuss key metrics investors should watch (revenue mix, recurring ARR, margins, and cash flow). These analyses provide context but are not new company actions. SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Research previews and post‑earnings pieces from Zacks and MSN discuss key metrics investors should watch (revenue mix, recurring ARR, margins, and cash flow). These analyses provide context but are not new company actions. Negative Sentiment: There are conflicting published EPS figures for the quarter (one report shows $1.44 EPS missing estimates while others report an adjusted $1.69 beat). The discrepancy (likely GAAP vs. adjusted or one‑time items) can create short‑term volatility and investor confusion until reconciled in the filings/notes. MarketBeat earnings note and materials

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

