SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,223,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210,682 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $19,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 75,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth $13,448,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $2,584,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,367.40. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $7,986,242.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,243,294.62. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $213.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.62. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Featured Articles

