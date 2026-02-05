Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.0833.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPRB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 5.1%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPRB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Cable Car Capital LP owned about 5.33% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.56) by $0.98. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare endocrine and dermatological disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Spruce focuses on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, employing a precision medicine approach to identify and advance treatment candidates through late-stage clinical trials.

The company’s lead asset, tildacerfont, is an oral corticotropin-releasing factor type 1 (CRF1) receptor antagonist being evaluated for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic disorder characterized by insufficient cortisol production and excess androgen levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.