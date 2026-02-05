SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV Stake Boosted by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up about 8.4% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned about 1.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

