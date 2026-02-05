SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,928 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $95,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.