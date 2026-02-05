SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1379 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

