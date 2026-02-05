SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Short Interest Update

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 272,118 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 313,730 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,069,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,069,244 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SHM stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

