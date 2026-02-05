SPACE ID Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $68.40 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $68.40 million and $12.31 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPACE ID has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,994,917,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,282,779,109 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,994,917,998.77363888 with 1,296,112,445.44030555 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.05429342 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $34,400,310.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

