Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

SWX opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,761 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

